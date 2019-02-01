Glencore : 4Q Copper Production Rose

By Oliver Griffin

Glencore PLC (GLEN.LN) on Friday reported a 7.5% increase in copper production from its own sources in the fourth quarter, boosted by operations at its majority-owned Katanga mine in the Congo.

The Anglo-Swiss mining company and commodities trader said it produced 390,600 metric tons of copper in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from 363,200 tons in the year-earlier period.

Fourth-quarter cobalt production rose 80% to 13,700 tons, Glencore said.

On a full-year basis, production of copper and cobalt rose 11% and 54% respectively to 1.5 million tons and 42,200 tons, the company said. Copper sales from own sources fell by around 22,000 tons during 2018 due to the timing of shipments.

Zinc production in the fourth quarter rose 7% to 282,100 tons, Glencore said. Total coal output grew 10% to 32.7 million tons for the quarter.

Glencore said it expects copper production in 2019 of around 1.5 million tons, give or take 45,000 tons. Cobalt production in 2019 is expected to be around 57,000 tons, the company said.

