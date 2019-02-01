Log in
GLENCORE (GLEN)

GLENCORE (GLEN)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 02/01 09:50:13 am
307.7000 GBp   -0.57%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore : 4Q Copper Production Rose

02/01/2019 | 03:05am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Glencore PLC (GLEN.LN) on Friday reported a 7.5% increase in copper production from its own sources in the fourth quarter, boosted by operations at its majority-owned Katanga mine in the Congo.

The Anglo-Swiss mining company and commodities trader said it produced 390,600 metric tons of copper in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from 363,200 tons in the year-earlier period.

Fourth-quarter cobalt production rose 80% to 13,700 tons, Glencore said.

On a full-year basis, production of copper and cobalt rose 11% and 54% respectively to 1.5 million tons and 42,200 tons, the company said. Copper sales from own sources fell by around 22,000 tons during 2018 due to the timing of shipments.

Zinc production in the fourth quarter rose 7% to 282,100 tons, Glencore said. Total coal output grew 10% to 32.7 million tons for the quarter.

Glencore said it expects copper production in 2019 of around 1.5 million tons, give or take 45,000 tons. Cobalt production in 2019 is expected to be around 57,000 tons, the company said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE 1.38% 309.45 Delayed Quote.6.21%
LME COPPER CASH 1.17% 6148 End-of-day quote.5.29%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 228 B
EBIT 2018 10 322 M
Net income 2018 6 240 M
Debt 2018 26 815 M
Yield 2018 5,13%
P/E ratio 2018 9,00
P/E ratio 2019 9,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 56 642 M
