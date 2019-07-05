Glencore : Addressing artisanal and small-scale mining in the DRC

We promote alternative sources of employment through supporting cooperatives that offer a range of activities, including agriculture and farming, welding, dairy products, sewing and carpentry. Half of those taking part in the cooperatives are ex-miners; 60% of their dependents are children, who have been able to stay in school because their families can now afford the fees. In 2018, we supported 140 co-operatives that provided incomes to over 4,000 people.

We also work with local NGOs and churches to deliver holiday camps for school children to help discourage their participation in ASM activities. The camps offer a wide range of activities, such as theatre, drawing and music, as well as discussions on the risks of ASM and the importance of education. Attendees receive a meal each day. At the end of the camps, each child receives a school uniform. In 2018, over 9,000 children participated.

During the holiday camps, we note an increased number of children not accessing artisanal mines and once school resumed, increased pupil attendance.