Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Glencore    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore : Asia hires ex-Goldman Sachs oil trader for derivatives desk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:39am EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Commodity trader and miner Glencore has hired Daniel Liu, a former Singapore-based trading manager at Goldman Sachs, to join its derivatives desk in Singapore, several sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Liu is due to start his new role at Glencore Asia soon and will cover oil and natural gas derivatives, according to two of the sources.

Liu has traded fuel oil derivatives at Goldman Sachs for the past several years, said one of the sources.

Liu could not be immediately be reached for comment.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A Glencore spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Glencore is one of the world's biggest oil traders, marketing about 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and oil products, according to its website. The company started trading liquefied natural gas in 2013.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLENCORE
04:39aGLENCORE : Asia hires ex-Goldman Sachs oil trader for derivatives desk
RE
03/01GLENCORE : highlights trade as 'foremost risk', others growing
RE
02/27EXCLUSIVE : Petrobras oil trader to plead guilty in U.S. money-laundering case -..
RE
02/27LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Spooked By India-Pakistan Tensions, Held Back By Str..
DJ
02/27LIVE FEED : #StateCaptureInquiry February 27, 2019
AQ
02/27LIVE FEED : #StateCaptureInquiry February 27, 2019
AQ
02/27LIVE FEED : #StateCaptureInquiry February 27, 2019
AQ
02/27LIVE FEED : #StateCaptureInquiry February 27, 2019
AQ
02/27LIVE FEED : #StateCaptureInquiry February 27, 2019
AQ
02/27Rio Tinto to Aim Production, Partnerships Toward Low-Carbon Economy
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 216 B
EBIT 2019 8 631 M
Net income 2019 5 265 M
Debt 2019 26 438 M
Yield 2019 5,08%
P/E ratio 2019 9,86
P/E ratio 2020 8,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 55 880 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,78 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE4.75%55 880
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED15.98%58 629
COAL INDIA-3.36%19 963
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD22.58%13 319
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY11.61%8 794
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD23.35%6 593
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.