GLENCORE

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore : Congo security forces start evicting illegal miners from Glencore project

07/04/2019 | 04:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

DAKAR (Reuters) - Congolese security forces evicted illegal miners from a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore on Thursday and then dispersed them when they protested outside the governor's office, local activists said.

The move by the police and army came one week after a landslide at the Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) concession, majority-owned by a Glencore subsidiary, killed 43 people, prompting the government to promise to remove the miners.

Glencore said in a statement the army had been deployed to KCC. It said the company had insisted that soldiers exercise restraint and respect human rights.

Earlier this week, the illegal miners defied a deadline from the army to leave the mine, prompting fears from human rights advocates of violent clashes.

Emmanuel Umpula, the director of watchdog group African Resources Watch, said that after being evicted, some of the miners protested outside the governor's office in the city of Kolwezi to demand a new concession to exploit and were dispersed by security forces.

Mike Lameki, a human rights activist in Kolwezi, said the miners marched on the governor's office at around 7 a.m. (0500 GMT). After being dispersed, they headed to the neighbourhood of Kasulo, where they attacked several stores.

Photos shared by Lameki from one store showed shattered glass and supermarket items strewn across the floor.

Umpula and Lameki both said the security forces had opened fire to disperse the protesters, but it was unclear if they had fired live rounds or rubber bullets.

Army and government officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 216 B
EBIT 2019 7 643 M
Net income 2019 4 280 M
Debt 2019 28 944 M
Yield 2019 5,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,89x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 47 120 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 4,52  $
Last Close Price 3,48  $
Spread / Highest target 85,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-4.98%47 071
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED15.09%0
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD25.00%0
CNX RESOURCES CORP-39.84%0
SHANXI LU'AN ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT24.92%0
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION-24.61%0
