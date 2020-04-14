Glencore : Coronavirus Pandemic Turns Locals Against Miners

By Alistair MacDonald and Daniela Blandón Ramírez

Locals from a town in northern Colombia last month blockaded a mine operated by one of the world's biggest miners, Glencore PLC, burning tires and delivering a simple message: Don't bring the new coronavirus here.

Covid-19 is swamping hospitals around the world, shutting down entire economies amid measures to slow its spread. It is also heightening local mistrust of some foreign corporations working in far-off lands, adding to a number of new pressures that the pandemic has created for globalized industries.

In recent weeks, some miners have been hit by protests around the world. Residents and activists accuse foreign companies of risking the safety of local communities in the pursuit of profit during the pandemic.

"Mining's problems are an example of the enhanced localism" occurring as a result of the pandemic, said Michael O'Sullivan, an investment strategist who has written about globalization. "Globalization, a sense of an integrated world, has been shattered by coronavirus," he said.

The mining industry has been a bellwether for globalization. It is dominated by large multinationals that dig up commodities around the world and then sell them globally. Despite that international market, miners often have to work close to local communities.

That can be a source of friction if residents don't feel they benefit from the mining activity nearby. Fresh concerns about the potential for miners to bring in the new coronavirus have heightened the problem.

The Colombian town of La Jagua de Ibirico is located next to coal mines run by Glencore and Alabama-based Drummond Ltd. Colombia, like other countries, has shut down lots of other businesses to help prevent the pandemic's spread.

Miners there have been allowed to keep digging. Last month, in protest, locals blocked access to Glencore's operation for two days, so that "those who were inside the mine could not leave and those who arrived on duty could not get in," said Luis Fernando Ramírez, an official of the local union at the Glencore mine.

The community has long complained that the mines employ too many foreigners. Amid the pandemic, they have accused the company of endangering the town with infection.

Glencore said the mine was temporarily closed after growing community tensions made it difficult to ensure its safe operation and the security of locals. A spokesman said Glencore is a big contributor to local causes. The company has introduced precautionary measures across its mines in response to the pandemic, Glencore said, including enhanced hygiene, cleaning measures and social distancing.

Drummond has temporarily reduced its mining operations to safeguard its employees and address the concerns of local communities, a spokeswoman said.

Canada-based First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was forced to close a large copper mine by the government in Panama, days after a public backlash against plans to continue to mine amid the pandemic. On Twitter, locals near the company's mine in Punta Rincón accused First Quantum of putting money before their workers' health.

Carlos González, a former worker at the mine who lives nearby, said the company has never been particularly popular in the area. "Coronavirus has worsened the situation because they have put their economic interests above the health of their workers," he said.

First Quantum didn't respond to requests for comment.

Those who have campaigned against foreign mines are employing the virus in their fight. Last month, the mayor of the Chilean city of Andacollo called a press conference to link Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd. with cases of coronavirus in the area. The mayor, a longtime critic of Teck, demanded the company close its copper mine during the outbreak.

A spokesman for Teck said there had been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the site, and the company has implemented precautions against infection.

The attacks on the mining industry echo broader attacks on foreigners inspired by the pandemic. A U.S. State Department official said American embassies have received reports of a rise in anti-foreigner sentiment since the beginning of the global outbreak.

Miners, for their part, have been ramping up donations to local communities and offering supplies and help to combat coronavirus. Glencore has donated $25 million to help fight the virus, for instance, through donations to local health authorities. BHP Group Ltd, the world's largest miner, has pledged $32 million to local health services, among other causes, in the Australian communities near to their mines.

When Joey Angnatok heard that coronavirus had hit Canada, he thought of the giant Voisey's Bay mine run by Brazil's Vale SA, about 20 miles from his town in the remote region of Labrador.

"It hit home, the potential of the outside world to harm this one," Mr. Angnatok, a fisherman, said of his indigenous community.

The community expressed concerns about the potential for the nickel mine's workforce to spread coronavirus into the area. The mine employs some 500, about half of which are workers flown in from outside the community, according to Vale's website.

In response, Vale halted operations. Vale said it is "working together with the communities and authorities to ensure our operations do not act as a catalyst to inadvertently introduce the virus in these communities, " a spokesman said.

The closure has been a double-edge sword for the community, however, because it underscored the economic importance of the mine for the region.

"That mine is the reality for us, and there is still stuff to be taken out of the ground," Mr. Angnatok said.

