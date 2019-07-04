Log in
GLENCORE

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
  Report  
News 
News

Glencore : FARDC in area around Kamoto Copper Company

0
07/04/2019 | 04:39am EDT

Glencore plc

Baar, Switzerland

4 July 2019

FARDC in area around Kamoto Copper Company

Glencore confirms that the armed forces of the DRC (FARDC) are in the area around the operations of the Kamoto Copper Company (KCC). This follows a growing presence of illegal artisanal miners throughout industrial mining concessions in the Kolwezi area, which led to the tragic incident at KCC on 27 June 2019.

KCC has communicated its expectations to the FARDC to exercise restraint and operate in accordance with Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (the Voluntary Principles) and international human rights standards. This includes the principles relating to the use of proportionate force and provision of medical aid.

As stipulated in our Code of Conduct, Glencore upholds the dignity, fundamental freedoms and human rights of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we live and work as well as others affected by our activities. We prioritise the safety and security of our workforce and host communities. Glencore is committed to working in line with the United Nations (UN) Universal Declaration on Human Rights, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the UN Global Compact. In March 2015, we became a corporate participant in the Voluntary Principles Initiative. Since 2013, we have been implementing the Voluntary Principles at our assets with a high risk of security-related human rights breaches, which includes KCC.

KCC will continue to engage with all the relevant stakeholders to collaborate on identifying and implementing a long-term, sustainable solution to illegal mining in the DRC.

For further information please contact:

www.glencore.com

Glencore LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

Notes for Editors

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 90 commodities. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites, oil production assets and agricultural facilities.

With a strong footprint in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial and marketing activities are supported by a global network of more than 90 offices located in over 50 countries.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, oil and food processing sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 158,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

www.facebook.com/Glencore

www.flickr.com/photos/glencore

www.instagram.com/glencoreplc

www.linkedin.com/company/8518

www.slideshare.net/glencore

www.twitter.com/glencore

www.youtube.com/glencorevideos

Disclaimer The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, 'Glencore', 'Glencore group' and 'Group' are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:37:06 UTC
