GLENCORE

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
Glencore : Investigation by the Serious Fraud Office

12/05/2019 | 08:36am EST

For further information please contact:

Investors
Martin Fewings
t: +41 41 709 2880
m: +41 79 737 5642
martin.fewings@glencore.com

Maartje Collignon
t: +41 41 709 3269
m: +41 79 817 4707
maartje.collignon@glencore.com
Media
Charles Watenphul
t: +41 41 709 2462
m: +41 79 904 3320
charles.watenphul@glencore.com

Glencore LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

This announcement contains inside information.

Notes for Editors
Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial and marketing activities are supported by a global network of offices located in over 35 countries.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 158,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Disclaimer
The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, 'Glencore', 'Glencore group' and 'Group' are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:35:03 UTC
