Glencore Misses Earnings Forecast, But Buyback Bigger Than Expected -- Earnings Review

02/20/2019 | 04:55am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Glencore PLC (GLEN.LN) on Wednesday reported its full-year results for 2018. Here's how the results came in:

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Glencore reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $15.77 billion--an 8% rise on the adjusted Ebitda figure for 2017, which was $14.55 billion. However, it missed a consensus estimate of 20 analysts compiled by Vuma which forecast adjusted Ebitda $16.14 billion.

NET DEBT: Net debt came in at $14.71 billion, up from $10.22 billion as at Dec. 31, 2017. A consensus estimate of 20 analysts compiled by Vuma forecast net debt of $13.52 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-BUYBACK: Jefferies analysts said they were looking out for a new buyback of at least $1 billion. In the end, Glencore declared a new buyback program of $2 billion and said it would look at increasing it later in the year.

-COBALT: Glencore said it was hampered by volatility in the cobalt market in the second half of 2018. However, the company also said it would further its commitment to transitioning to a low-carbon economy. Glencore said it plans to grow production of commodities essential to the energy and mobility transition--of which battery metal cobalt is one--and to limit its coal production capacity broadly to current levels.

Shares at 0927 GMT were up 0.8% at 305.25 pence.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE 0.38% 304.1717 Delayed Quote.3.91%
GLENCORE PLC -0.67% 55.1 End-of-day quote.5.70%
SILVER 0.51% 16.021 Delayed Quote.2.28%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 226 B
EBIT 2018 9 835 M
Net income 2018 6 006 M
Debt 2018 27 586 M
Yield 2018 5,19%
P/E ratio 2018 9,36
P/E ratio 2019 9,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 54 491 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,76 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
