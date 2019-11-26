Log in
Glencore

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/26 08:50:39 am
250.175 GBp   +0.73%
08:43aGlencore's Mutanda mine in Congo shuts a month early
RE
08:40aGLENCORE : Mutanda mine in Congo shuts down a month early
RE
02:52aMSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
RE
Glencore : Mutanda mine in Congo shuts down a month early

11/26/2019 | 08:40am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

Glencore's Mutanda mine in Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended operations prematurely due to difficulties procuring sulphuric acid, a key input for copper and cobalt extraction, its Mutanda Mining subsidiary told employees in a letter on Monday.

The suspension, effective from Monday, comes more than a month before the world's biggest cobalt mine was set to go into care and maintenance. Glencore had announced in August it would suspend the mine from year-end, for two years.

"Mutanda Mining is forced to halt extraction and treatment of copper and cobalt earlier than planned due to difficulties in procuring acid," the letter from management, dated Nov. 25 and seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said.

A Glencore spokesman confirmed the letter's contents.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba, Additional reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Stocks treated in this article : LME Copper Cash, Glencore
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE 0.91% 250.3 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
LME COPPER CASH 0.66% 5872.5 End-of-day quote.0.57%
