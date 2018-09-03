Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Glencore    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE (GLEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/03 05:30:00 pm
317.1 GBp   +1.13%
09/02HELLENIC PETROL : Ceo
RE
09/02GLENCORE : Hellenic Petroleum sees 2018 EBITDA topping 1 billion eur..
RE
08/28GLENCORE : Truck explosion at Glencore oilfield in Chad injures thre..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glencore PLC : DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Glencore plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 07:02pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Glencore plc ("Glencore" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: GLCNF, OTC PINK: GLNCY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://s.yimg.com/bt/api/res/1.2/DGVrfUxhFJ.ZEK7lZFsJng--~A/YXBwaWQ9eW5ld3M7c209MTt3PTM1MDtoPTgxO2lsPXBsYW5l/https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511077/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png.cf.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 7, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. Glencore disclosed on July 3, 2018, that the U.S. Department of Justice issued a subpoena to a subsidiary of the Company to produce records and other documentation regarding compliance with money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The Company's management choices and activities have resulted in increased scrutiny from governmental and regulatory organizations. Based on this fact, Glencore's public statements have been false and misleading throughout the class period.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contact:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

Source: The Schall Law Firm

https://www.accesswire.com/511221/DEADLINE-REMINDER-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Glencore-plc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLENCORE
07:02pGLENCORE PLC : DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a ..
AC
09/02HELLENIC PETROLEUM SEES 2018 EBITDA : Ceo
RE
09/02GLENCORE : Hellenic Petroleum sees 2018 EBITDA topping 1 billion euros - CEO
RE
08/31GLENCORE PLC : DEADLINE NEXT FRIDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of..
AC
08/31GLENCORE PLC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Again..
AC
08/30GLENCORE PLC : SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fili..
AC
08/29GLENCORE PLC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fi..
AC
08/29GLENCORE PLC : SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filin..
AC
08/28GLENCORE : Truck explosion at Glencore oilfield in Chad injures three and halts ..
RE
08/27NOBLE : wins lifeline as shareholders back $3.5 billion debt restructuring
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Copper Sits Near Lows 
08/30Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/29Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/23Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/23South Africa's competition watchdog OKs Glencore's bid for Chevron assets 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 10 923 M
Net income 2018 6 987 M
Debt 2018 24 697 M
Yield 2018 5,28%
P/E ratio 2018 8,49
P/E ratio 2019 8,55
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 57 941 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,59 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-19.60%57 953
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.20%52 235
COAL INDIA8.56%25 068
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-8.21%10 996
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.41%8 464
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD-23.00%7 105
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.