Glencore PLC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Glencore plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Glencore plc ("Glencore" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: GLCNF, OTC PINK: GLNCY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 7, 2018.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. Glencore disclosed on July 3, 2018, that the U.S. Department of Justice issued a subpoena to a subsidiary of the Company to produce records and other documentation regarding compliance with money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The Company's management choices and activities have resulted in increased scrutiny from governmental and regulatory organizations. Based on this fact, Glencore's public statements have been false and misleading throughout the class period.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

