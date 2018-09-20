Glencore Places $125 Million in New Bonds in Tap-Issue

By Oliver Griffin

Glencore PLC (GLEN.LN) said Thursday that its subsidiary Glencore Funding LLC has successfully placed $125 million in new bonds in a tap-issue, to be consolidated with an earlier bond placing.

The Anglo-Swiss miner and commodities trader issued $500 million in cash-settled convertible bonds in March, with a settlement date of March 27, 2025.

The new bonds, offered via an accelerated book-building process, will be issued on the same terms as those issued in March, Glencore said.

Net proceeds from the offering of the new bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and for the purchase of call options on company shares, the miner said.

