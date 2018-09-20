Log in
Glencore

GLENCORE (GLEN)
08:33aGlencore Places $125 Million in New Bonds in Tap-Issue
DJ
08:14aGLENCORE : Announces Successful Placing of Bonds
PU
09/19GLENCORE : launches a tap issue of non-dilutive zero coupon cash set..
PU
Glencore Places $125 Million in New Bonds in Tap-Issue

09/20/2018 | 08:33am CEST

By Oliver Griffin

Glencore PLC (GLEN.LN) said Thursday that its subsidiary Glencore Funding LLC has successfully placed $125 million in new bonds in a tap-issue, to be consolidated with an earlier bond placing.

The Anglo-Swiss miner and commodities trader issued $500 million in cash-settled convertible bonds in March, with a settlement date of March 27, 2025.

The new bonds, offered via an accelerated book-building process, will be issued on the same terms as those issued in March, Glencore said.

Net proceeds from the offering of the new bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and for the purchase of call options on company shares, the miner said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 233 B
EBIT 2018 10 971 M
Net income 2018 6 946 M
Debt 2018 24 824 M
Yield 2018 5,09%
P/E ratio 2018 8,73
P/E ratio 2019 8,83
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 59 674 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-18.05%59 674
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-18.34%50 686
COAL INDIA7.03%23 551
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD3.19%11 656
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-10.66%8 346
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD-25.14%6 518
