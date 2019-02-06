Log in
Glencore : Preliminary Results 2018 Presentation-20 Feb 2019

02/06/2019 | 04:15am EST

Glencore plc

Baar, Switzerland

6 February, 2019

Preliminary Results 2018 Presentation on
Wednesday, 20 February 2019

We will be announcing our Preliminary Results 2018 on Wednesday, 20 February 2019.

The Preliminary Results 2018 announcement will be screened by the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange and will be available on our website at 7.00 am UK.

Webcast

A live webcast starting at 8.00 am UK will be accessible at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/26mzqvdd

Dial in

Participants to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Conference ID listed below and leave any information requested after the tone:

Conference ID: 1379097

Australia, Sydney: +61 (0)2 8103 4139

Australia - National free phone: 1 800 202 404

Canada - National free phone: 1866 925 0818

Hong Kong, Hong Kong: +852 5819 7801

Hong Kong - National free phone: 800 968 718

South Africa, Johannesburg: +27 10 500 2178

South Africa - National free phone: 0800 014 552

Switzerland, Zurich: +41 (0)44 580 7145

Switzerland - National free phone: 0800 000 367

United Kingdom, International: +44 (0)207 192 8338

United Kingdom - National free phone: 0800 279 6619

USA, New York: +1 646 741 3167

USA - National free phone: 1877 870 9135

Presentation

The presentation slides will be available for download on 20 February 2019 from 7.00 am UK time from our website.

Replay

An audio replay will be available on 20 February until 27 February 2019.

Replay ID: 1379097

Australia, Sydney: +61 (0) 28 607 8255

Canada, Toronto: +1 (647) 426 9162

Hong Kong, Hong Kong: +852 5808 5596

Switzerland, Zurich: +41 (0)44 580 4026

United Kingdom, International: +44 (0)333 300 9785

USA, New York: +1 (917) 677 7532

The webcast will be archived on our website within 24 hours of the presentation ending.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Martin Fewings

t: +41 41 709 2880

m: +41 79 737 5642

martin.fewings@glencore.com

Ash Lazenby

t: +41 41 709 2714

m: +41 79 543 3804

ash.lazenby@glencore.com

Media

Charles Watenphul

t: +41 41 709 24 62

m: +41 79 904 3320

charles.watenphul@glencore.com

www.glencore.com

Glencore LEI:2138002658CPO9NBH955

Notes for Editors

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 90 commodities. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites, oil production assets and agricultural facilities.

With a strong footprint in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial and marketing activities are supported by a global network of more than 90 offices located in over 50 countries.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, oil and food processing sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 146,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, 'Glencore', 'Glencore group' and 'Group' are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 09:14:01 UTC
