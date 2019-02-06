Glencore : Preliminary Results 2018 Presentation-20 Feb 2019

Glencore plc
Baar, Switzerland
6 February, 2019
Preliminary Results 2018 Presentation on
Wednesday, 20 February 2019
We will be announcing our Preliminary Results 2018 on Wednesday, 20 February 2019.
The Preliminary Results 2018 announcement will be screened by the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange and will be available on our website at 7.00 am UK.
Webcast
A live webcast starting at 8.00 am UK will be accessible at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/26mzqvdd
Dial in
Participants to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Conference ID listed below and leave any information requested after the tone:
Conference ID: 1379097
Australia, Sydney: +61 (0)2 8103 4139
Australia - National free phone: 1 800 202 404
Canada - National free phone: 1866 925 0818
Hong Kong, Hong Kong: +852 5819 7801
Hong Kong - National free phone: 800 968 718
South Africa, Johannesburg: +27 10 500 2178
South Africa - National free phone: 0800 014 552
Switzerland, Zurich: +41 (0)44 580 7145
Switzerland - National free phone: 0800 000 367
United Kingdom, International: +44 (0)207 192 8338
United Kingdom - National free phone: 0800 279 6619
USA, New York: +1 646 741 3167
USA - National free phone: 1877 870 9135
Presentation
The presentation slides will be available for download on 20 February 2019 from 7.00 am UK time from our website.
Replay
An audio replay will be available on 20 February until 27 February 2019.
Replay ID: 1379097
Australia, Sydney: +61 (0) 28 607 8255
Canada, Toronto: +1 (647) 426 9162
Hong Kong, Hong Kong: +852 5808 5596
Switzerland, Zurich: +41 (0)44 580 4026
United Kingdom, International: +44 (0)333 300 9785
USA, New York: +1 (917) 677 7532
The webcast will be archived on our website within 24 hours of the presentation ending.
For further information please contact:
Investors
Martin Fewings
t: +41 41 709 2880
m: +41 79 737 5642
martin.fewings@glencore.com
Ash Lazenby
t: +41 41 709 2714
m: +41 79 543 3804
ash.lazenby@glencore.com
Media
Charles Watenphul
t: +41 41 709 24 62
m: +41 79 904 3320
charles.watenphul@glencore.com
www.glencore.com
Glencore LEI:2138002658CPO9NBH955
Notes for Editors
Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 90 commodities. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites, oil production assets and agricultural facilities.
With a strong footprint in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial and marketing activities are supported by a global network of more than 90 offices located in over 50 countries.
Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, oil and food processing sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 146,000 people, including contractors.
Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.
