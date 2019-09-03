Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Glencore    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore : Russia's VTB plans to enter grain markets in Africa, Middle East and Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logos are on display outside a branch of VTB bank in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled VTB bank, which has been expanding its grain business, plans to enter grain markets in Africa, the Middle East and Asia to increase Russian grain exports, a senior official told reporters.

VTB, Russia's second largest lender, has recently become the largest operator of the country's grain export infrastructure and is building its own export arm after buying large local grain trader Mirogroup in August.

The goal of VTB's grain project is to gain a significant market share in Russia and abroad, Vitaly Sergeichuk, deputy head of VTB's client relations department in market regions, said in remarks ready for publication on Tuesday.

Sergeichuk said many intermediaries and trading companies, including international firms, are currently playing a key role in the Russian wheat trade.

Two months into the 2019/20 marketing season, VTB's Mirogroup is the 4th largest grain exporter from Russia's deep-water ports of the Black and Azov Seas after local traders RIF, Aston and Swiss trader Glencore, he said.

The ports exported a combined 6.1 million tonnes of grain between July 1 and Aug. 25, he added.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has shipped 8.7 million tonnes of grain abroad since the start of the 2019/20 season, 7% less than in the same period a year ago. The figure included 7.3 million tonnes of wheat.

VTB also said that it was looking to get access to high-quality services in the area of grain supply to ports in Russia.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK VTB PAO End-of-day quote.
GLENCORE -0.02% 236.9 Delayed Quote.-18.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLENCORE
01:55aGLENCORE : Russia's VTB plans to enter grain markets in Africa, Middle East and ..
RE
01:43aDeutsche Boerse promoted to euro-zone blue-chip stocks index in reshuffle
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:39aGlencore Wins Copper-Price Dispute With Australian Tax Office
DJ
09/02Glencore wins transfer tax dispute over Australian copper payments
RE
08/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Gains in miners, trade optimism boost FTSE 100
RE
08/30LONDON MARKETS: Miners And Cooling Trade Tensions Extend British Stock Rally
DJ
08/29GLENCORE : Reducing emissions and cutting power costs at Lydenburg
PU
08/27GLENCORE : awarded just $19 million by tribunal in Colombia lawsuit
RE
08/27FIRST COBALT CORP : . - Glencore and First Cobalt Sign Definitive Agreement
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 218 B
EBIT 2019 4 769 M
Net income 2019 1 418 M
Debt 2019 33 762 M
Yield 2019 6,08%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,93x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 38 402 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,59  $
Last Close Price 2,86  $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-18.69%38 398
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED4.06%49 723
COAL INDIA-23.26%15 913
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD19.62%12 440
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.66%7 795
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD9.00%5 650
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group