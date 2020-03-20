Log in
GLENCORE    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore Says No Material Disruption to Businesses, Supply Chain from Pandemic

03/20/2020 | 11:27am EDT

By Ian Walker

Glencore PLC said Friday that there hadn't been any material disruptions to its businesses or supply chain, but certain smaller operations were affected by restrictions made by governments around the world in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Anglo-Swiss commodities giant--one of the world's biggest producers of raw materials such as copper, cobalt and coal--added that its marketing business is delivering annualized earnings before interest and tax within its long-term guidance of $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion a year.

Glencore added that liquidity has increased since the start of the year to due lower working capital requirements, weakening of currencies against the U.S. dollar and falling oil prices. It had $10 billion of undrawn credit and cash at the end of 2019.

Earlier this week Glencore postponed its annual general meeting which was due on May 6 after the Swiss Federal Council's decree banning public meetings. It said Wednesday that the company must hold meeting by June 30 under its articles of association, and will provide a new date by the end of May.

London-listed shares at 1505 GMT were up 5.64 pence, or 4.8%, at 122.94 pence.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE 2.52% 120.24 Delayed Quote.-50.16%
SILVER 4.19% 12.581 Delayed Quote.-31.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 209 B
EBIT 2020 4 058 M
Net income 2020 1 978 M
Debt 2020 32 436 M
Yield 2020 13,0%
P/E ratio 2020 7,98x
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 17 812 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,12  $
Last Close Price 1,35  $
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-50.16%18 061
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.23%39 929
COAL INDIA LIMITED-41.54%10 174
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-23.92%9 332
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.72%6 297
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED0.75%4 894
Categories
