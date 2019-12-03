Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Glencore    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore : Signals 2020 Management Turnover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 01:34pm EST

By Alistair MacDonald

Mining giant Glencore PLC signaled a management reshuffle next year that would pave the way for the retirement of its high-profile chief executive officer, Ivan Glasenberg.

Updating investors on future strategy, Mr. Glasenberg said the company would meet in early 2020 to talk about a change in its "old guard." Once a new layer of management is in place, Mr. Glasenberg said he would be in a position to step aside.

"The old guys will be leaving," he said on a conference call. "I don't want to be an old guy running this company -- and soon as those guys are ready to take over, I will move aside."

Mr. Glasenberg, who joined Glencore in 1984 and has been CEO since 2002, said last year that he would step aside within two to five years. The South Africa-born executive, 62 years old, is one of just a handful of senior staff who were with the company when it was floated on public markets in 2011.

The chief executive merged Glencore, a commodities-trading company, with Xstrata, one of the world's biggest mining companies, in a $29.5 billion deal that created one of the world's largest coal, copper and zinc producers in 2013.

In recent years, the company has replaced the heads of its copper and oil divisions.

Glencore's share price this year has suffered from increased legal and regulatory scrutiny of its businesses, the group's large exposure to coal, weak copper and cobalt prices, and other factors. Glencore said in July 2018 that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Justice Department, demanding records related to its compliance with American antibribery and money-laundering laws in Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela.

Glencore has also said that it is the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The company has engaged external legal counsel and forensic experts to assist in responding to the DOJ and CFTC investigations, Glencore said in its half-year results in August.

The company on Tuesday said it was well positioned for growth trends such as increased use of electric-powered transport, given its exposure to resources that are used to make their engines and batteries. But Mr. Glasenberg also reiterated the company's commitment to its large coal business, at a time that investors are increasingly turning away from the fuel over environmental concerns.

Mr. Glasenberg, who once led the company's coal division, said that while coal's share of global energy generation will fall, the actual demand for coal will increase as new power stations come on line in Asia.

"Right now coal is there, it generates a lot of [earnings] for the company," he said.

Write to Alistair MacDonald at alistair.macdonald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE -3.74% 235.35 Delayed Quote.-15.98%
SILVER 1.29% 17.162 Delayed Quote.9.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLENCORE
01:34pGLENCORE : Signals 2020 Management Turnover
DJ
01:31pGLENCORE : Glasenberg says successor could be in place next year
RE
12:46pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE falls nearly 2% as Trump puts off China trade deal ..
RE
12:21pU.S. copper frenzy grows as Rio Tinto plans $1.5 billion Utah mine expansion
RE
10:53aGLENCORE : CEO says he may step aside next year
RE
09:25aGlencore Sees Higher Zinc and Oil Production by 2022, Copper to Decline
DJ
09:03aGLENCORE : 2019 Investor Update
PU
11/29EXCLUSIVE : Brazil, China, UAE firms in second round of bids for Petrobras refin..
RE
11/28GLENCORE : Grain trader Louis Dreyfus to cut costs in ongoing overhaul
RE
11/28ROBERT LOUIS-DREYFUS : A turbulent decade for grain trader Louis Dreyfus and its..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 213 B
EBIT 2019 4 438 M
Net income 2019 1 475 M
Debt 2019 32 827 M
Yield 2019 5,49%
P/E ratio 2019 27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 41 845 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,63  $
Last Close Price 3,17  $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-15.98%41 824
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-10.94%47 144
COAL INDIA-14.75%17 704
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED13.98%11 775
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.97%7 864
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED7.45%5 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group