Glencore : Truck explosion at Glencore oilfield in Chad injures three and halts production

GLENCORE (GLEN)
News 
News

08/28/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - A truck caught fire and exploded on Sunday at Glencore Mangara oilfield in Chad, injuring three employees and forcing production to be suspended, the company said on Tuesday.

“A truck used to transport crude oil caught fire and exploded. Three employees suffered minor injuries and have since been discharged. As a result of the incident, the field was immediately shut down," Glencore said in a statement.

Glencore added that it had deployed investigators to the scene and was working closely with local authorities.

The company produced nearly 2.5 million barrels of oil last year at its Mangara and Badila oilfields in Chad.

(Reporting By Madjiasra Nako; Additional reporting and writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by David Goodman)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 235 B
EBIT 2018 11 005 M
Net income 2018 6 987 M
Debt 2018 23 540 M
Yield 2018 5,21%
P/E ratio 2018 8,60
P/E ratio 2019 8,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 56 785 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,59 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-17.76%56 785
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.23%49 740
COAL INDIA11.69%25 690
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-6.86%10 969
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.41%8 362
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD-20.32%7 216
