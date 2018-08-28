Glencore : Truck explosion at Glencore oilfield in Chad injures three and halts production

“A truck used to transport crude oil caught fire and exploded. Three employees suffered minor injuries and have since been discharged. As a result of the incident, the field was immediately shut down," Glencore said in a statement.

Glencore added that it had deployed investigators to the scene and was working closely with local authorities.

The company produced nearly 2.5 million barrels of oil last year at its Mangara and Badila oilfields in Chad.

