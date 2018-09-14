Log in
GLENCORE (GLEN)

GLENCORE (GLEN)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/14 10:59:39 am
301.175 GBp   +0.56%
10:33aGLENCORE : What is marketing?
PU
09/13GLENCORE : H2 Distribution-determination of currency amounts
PU
09/13GLENCORE : 2018 H2 Distribution - determination of currency amounts
PU
Glencore : What is marketing?

09/14/2018 | 10:33am CEST

We source, extract and produce a diverse range of commodities, from our own assets, and those of third party-suppliers. From metals and minerals, to energy and agricultural products, our marketing business applies its deep market intelligence to ensure that we supply products that meet our customers' exact specifications. We manage the whole process from beginning to end: from producing the appropriate quality and form of commodity, to transporting them via our road, rail and vessel networks and arranging short- and long-term financing for both customers and suppliers.

Securing a responsible supply of the commodities we all need for modern life. This is what we call marketing.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:32:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 234 B
EBIT 2018 11 040 M
Net income 2018 7 024 M
Debt 2018 24 837 M
Yield 2018 5,49%
P/E ratio 2018 8,12
P/E ratio 2019 8,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 55 581 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,48 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-23.21%55 581
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.80%50 768
COAL INDIA6.64%24 310
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-1.96%11 481
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-11.71%8 333
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD-26.65%6 617
