Glencore : What is marketing?

We source, extract and produce a diverse range of commodities, from our own assets, and those of third party-suppliers. From metals and minerals, to energy and agricultural products, our marketing business applies its deep market intelligence to ensure that we supply products that meet our customers' exact specifications. We manage the whole process from beginning to end: from producing the appropriate quality and form of commodity, to transporting them via our road, rail and vessel networks and arranging short- and long-term financing for both customers and suppliers.

Securing a responsible supply of the commodities we all need for modern life. This is what we call marketing.