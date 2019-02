--Glencore's (GLEN.LN) Zambian unit, Mopani Copper Mines PLC, has suspended operations at its Mindola north shaft after three workers died in a fire accident, Reuters reports.

--Reuters says that Mopani is one of Zambia's biggest mining companies, producing around 100,000 metric tons a year.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2Bpb2Z8

