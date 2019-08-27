Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Glencore    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore : awarded just $19 million by tribunal in Colombia lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 08:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A World Bank tribunal has ordered Colombia to repay a $19 million (15.5 million pounds) fine it levied on Glencore coal mining subsidiary Prodeco but declined the company's petition for $575 million in damages, the government said on Tuesday.

Prodeco is one of the largest coal miners in the Andean country, which is the world's fifth-biggest exporter of coal.

Glencore had asked the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes to award it damages after Colombia's national comptroller fined it the $19 million in January 2016.

The comptroller said the company had incorrectly calculated the royalties it should have paid on its Calenturitas contract, revoking the agreement. The comptroller then fined Prodeco for not complying with the terms of the contract.

"The tribunal only ordered the return of the $19.1 million plus interest and rejected all of the other demands - confirming its confidence in the integrity and the institutions of the comptroller and Colombian judges," Colombia's national agency for judicial defense of the state said in a statement.

In its decision, the tribunal said the comptroller's conduct in calculating the damage caused by the contract problems was "unreasonable" and had "impaired (Glencore's) investment in Colombia."

Prodeco said in a statement it was important the dispute had been resolved and that it hoped to continue to develop its long-term investments in Colombia.

Colombia must also pay interest on the fine and reimburse the company for $1.69 million in legal expenses, the tribunal said.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLENCORE
08:53pGLENCORE : awarded just $19 million by tribunal in Colombia lawsuit
RE
11:27aFIRST COBALT CORP : . - Glencore and First Cobalt Sign Definitive Agreement
AQ
09:26aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : TechnipFMC, LVMH, J&J, Glencore
08/26EXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Petrobras refineries sale lures trading cos, PetroChina, Sa..
RE
08/23EXCLUSIVE : 'Dear Vladimir': VTB asks for Putin's help to create Russian grain c..
RE
08/23China Molybdenum's Congo mine blames mining tax, low metal prices for loss
RE
08/22Shut out of China, Canada finds canola buyers in drought-damaged Europe
RE
08/21EXCLUSIVE : Russia's Rosneft to switch to euros in oil products tenders - trader..
RE
08/21EXCLUSIVE : Humbled Noble Group seeks to rebuild LNG, energy businesses - source..
RE
08/21GLENCORE : Holding(s) in Company
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 218 B
EBIT 2019 4 588 M
Net income 2019 1 418 M
Debt 2019 33 692 M
Yield 2019 6,32%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,28x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 36 936 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,61  $
Last Close Price 2,75  $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-23.19%37 063
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED4.06%49 651
COAL INDIA-21.60%16 200
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD19.76%12 460
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-4.09%7 242
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD6.95%5 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group