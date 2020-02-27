Log in
Glencore : donates medical equipment to Wuhan hospitals

02/27/2020 | 12:41pm EST

Glencore has secured delivery of medical equipment to four hospitals in Wuhan, China, to support ongoing efforts to combat the effects of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The shipment of ten Hamilton-C1 ventilators arrived in Wuhan from Shanghai this morning.

Glencore CEO, Ivan Glasenberg said: 'The severity of the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak is clear and we extend our sympathies to all of those who have been affected. We hope this donation will go some way in providing vital assistance to staff and patients in the affected region.

'We are continuing to monitor events in China and across the globe, with further procurement efforts for medical supplies in progress.'

Glencore is one of several Swiss companies to donate to the region in coordination with China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Media
Charles Watenphul
t: +41 41 709 24 62
m: +41 79 904 33 20
charles.watenphul@glencore.com

Glencore LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

Notes for Editors
Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by its global marketing network.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 160,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Disclaimer
The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, 'Glencore', 'Glencore group' and 'Group' are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 16:37:10 UTC
