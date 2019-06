Glencore : head of oil Beard retires amid U.S. probes

Beard, 52, will be replaced by the head of oil marketing, Alex Sanna, who was key in helping Glencore expand its refined products trading in recent years.

In April, miner and commodity trader Glencore said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was investigating whether the company and its units may have violated certain regulations through "corrupt practices".

The company said the probe was at an early stage and had a scope similar to that of a previously announced investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Last July, Swiss-based Glencore said it had received a subpoena from the Department of Justice requesting documents and records on compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money-laundering statutes.

It said the documents related to the company's business in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)