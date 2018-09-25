Log in
GLENCORE (GLEN)
09/25 09:22:34 am
336.275 GBp   +1.90%
Glencore : launches $1 billion additional share buyback

LONDON (Reuters) - Commodities trader and miner Glencore said on Tuesday it would repurchase more of its shares worth up to $1 billion (£763 million), increasing the size of an existing buyback programme that followed a subpoena from U.S. authorities.

Glencore said in July it would buy back shares worth up to $1 billion in a programme of purchases running to the end of 2018. It has now extended the programme to the end of February 2019.

The London-listed miner, with a market capitalisation of $61 billion, announced plans to repurchase shares after the U.S. government investigation into bribery and corruption sent the stock down more than 15 percent since the start 2018.

Companies across the mining industry have been handing money back to shareholders after a recovery from the mining and commodity crash of 2015-16 and in response to pressure from investors not to spend cash on buying assets that they say may never deliver returns.

Global miner Rio Tinto said last week it will return $3.2 billion to shareholders from its sale of Australian coal assets in addition to existing buyback programmes.

Glencore's share price had already been hit by concerns about political risk in Democratic Republic of Congo, where it mines just over a quarter of the global output of cobalt, because of a mining code that was signed into law in June.

After publishing first-half results just below analyst forecasts in August, the company, which has aggressively slashed its debt since 2015, said it would favour share buybacks over deal-making.

Many mining stocks have pared gains over the past few months as metals markets weakened in response to global trade tensions and uncertainty about Chinese demand.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru and Clara Denina in London; Editing by Bernard Orr and Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE -2.02% 330 Delayed Quote.-13.64%
RIO TINTO -0.31% 3909 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 233 B
EBIT 2018 10 903 M
Net income 2018 6 946 M
Debt 2018 24 881 M
Yield 2018 4,93%
P/E ratio 2018 8,98
P/E ratio 2019 8,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 61 257 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,45 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-13.64%61 257
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-14.24%52 435
COAL INDIA4.68%24 135
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD7.84%12 121
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-9.62%8 419
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD-21.35%6 907
