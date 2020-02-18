Log in
GLENCORE

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
Glencore's Results Deliver a Small Positive Surprise -- Market Talk

02/18/2020 | 04:43am EST

Glencore's 2019 should be well received by investors as adjusted Ebitda is ahead of expectations, the company's production guidance is unchanged and its attractive cash flow is maintained, UBS says. This should be a small catalyst for the company's share, the bank says. The Anglo-Swiss miner and commodities trader beat consensus forecasts at both its marketing and industrial segments, with copper and coal operations stronger than expected, UBS says. Management changes expected for later in 2020 should boost a turnaround of Glencore's African copper assets, the bank says. (adria.calatayud@dowjones.com)

