Glencore's exposure to risk in Africa, including in Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, has weighed on the company's share price this year.

In a statement, CEO Ivan Glasenberg said the company had moved to address the challenges at its Katanga mine in Democratic Republic of Congo with management changes and an operational review and in Zambia was near the end of multi-year transformation projects.

