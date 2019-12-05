Log in
Glencore : says UK fraud office opens probe into 'suspicions of bribery'

12/05/2019 | 08:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

Global diversified miner Glencore Plc said on Thursday that Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into "suspicions of bribery" in the conduct of business at Glencore Group.

The SFO confirmed https://www.sfo.gov.uk/2019/12/05/sfo-confirms-investigation-into-suspected-bribery-at-glencore-group-of-companies that it was investigating the conduct of business by the Glencore group of companies, its officials, employees, agents and associated persons.

Glencore said it will cooperate with the investigation.

The company's shares dropped 6% to 223.9 pence, pushing it to the bottom of London's bluechip index.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

