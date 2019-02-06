Glencore : says heavy rain disrupts operations at two Australian coal mines

"We have experienced short-term production impacts from heavy rain at our two most northerly coal sites, Collinsville and Newlands," a Glencore spokesman said in a statement to Reuters.

It gave no further details.

Combined, the mines produced around 8 million tonnes of thermal and coking coal in 2017.

Major flooding has caused parts of Queensland to be declared disaster zones, resulting in two casualties and more than 1,100 evacuations, after authorities opened up dam gates following days of torrential rains that filled reservoirs to overflowing.

Glencore, which is also a major producer of copper and zinc in Australia, said "controlled operations" were continuing at its Queensland copper and zinc businesses in Townsville, Mount Isa and Cloncurry.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)