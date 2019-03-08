Log in
Glencore : signs annual zinc treatment charges deal with Canada's Noranda

03/08/2019 | 04:02pm EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Global trader and miner Glencore has struck a deal with its Canadian subsidiary Noranda Income Fund on the terms of zinc treatment charges for the coming year, but did not disclose the fees, the fund said on Friday.

Noranda, whose operations include a zinc processing facility in Quebec, last year agreed to buy zinc concentrate from Glencore and sell refined metal back to the miner under a four-year agreement where terms will be negotiated each year.

The market terms of the deal were not disclosed.

However, Noranda said it had negotiated a combination of 50 percent of the concentrate feed at a fixed treatment charge and the rest at a variable charge that will reflect market movement during the period.

Benchmark treatment charges - the fees miners pay smelters to process their ore - are usually settled between major smelters and miners at the International Zinc Conference, which took place last week.

Supply of feed is rising as can be seen in spot treatment charges, which have risen above $200 a tonne on the spot market from $30 early last year.

"Over the last several months, treatment charges have rebounded in favor of smelters but the pricing environment threatens to continue to be volatile," Noranda said in a statement.

The deal covers the agreed annual treatment period which runs from May 1, 2019, to April 30, 2020.

Glencore is a major producer of zinc, which is used to galvanize steel.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE -1.98% 296.95 Delayed Quote.3.98%
LME ZINC CASH -0.57% 2785.5 End-of-day quote.13.14%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 217 B
EBIT 2019 8 523 M
Net income 2019 5 108 M
Debt 2019 26 944 M
Yield 2019 5,03%
P/E ratio 2019 9,90
P/E ratio 2020 8,87
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 55 453 M
