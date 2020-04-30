Log in
Glencore : slashes 2020 spending, production guidance as coronavirus hits

04/30/2020
FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

Glencore on Thursday cut its capital expenditure and production targets for most of its metals in 2020 as the coronavirus worsened the economic outlook and hit its business.

The London-listed miner said 2020 spending would fall by $1 billion-$1.5 billion from an original expectation of $5.5 billion.

Glencore said copper production in its first quarter fell 9% to 293,000 tonnes compared to the same period a year ago, while cobalt output slid 44% to 6,100 tonnes as it shut its Congo operations.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by David Evans)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 184 B
EBIT 2020 2 524 M
Net income 2020 1 008 M
Debt 2020 32 089 M
Yield 2020 5,48%
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 25 499 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,50  $
Last Close Price 1,93  $
Spread / Highest target 88,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-34.26%25 418
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.39%42 548
COAL INDIA LIMITED3.21%11 419
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-0.67%10 083
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.48%5 960
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED0.34%4 890
