GLENCORE

(GLEN)
Glencore : suspends Australian zinc mine as cyclone nears

03/21/2019 | 11:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Commodity giant Glencore on Friday said it had suspended operations at its McArthur River zinc mine in northern Australia as a cyclone approaches.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region as Tropical Cyclone Trevor nears, with the nation's weather bureau on Friday saying the storm was intensifying and warning of a "severe impact" ahead of landfall on Saturday morning.

At the same time, areas further west are bracing for the arrival of another cyclone, named Veronica, with key iron ore ports there being cleared.

"(The McArthur River mine) is preparing for Cyclone Trevor in line with our standard cyclone procedures," a Glencore spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"We are suspending mining operations onsite and shipping operations at (the) Bing Bong loading facility."

That comes after commodity giant Rio Tinto on Wednesday suspended its Weipa bauxite mining operations at the northeastern tip of the country ahead of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Rio, BHP and Fortescue have all cleared their ships from ports ahead of Cyclone Veronica's expected landfall south of the world's largest iron ore export hub of Port Hedland on Sunday.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE 0.60% 318.85 Delayed Quote.9.44%
LME ZINC CASH 1.23% 2876 End-of-day quote.16.82%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 217 B
EBIT 2019 8 503 M
Net income 2019 5 082 M
Debt 2019 27 053 M
Yield 2019 4,76%
P/E ratio 2019 10,48
P/E ratio 2020 9,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 58 327 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE9.44%58 327
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED14.14%59 089
COAL INDIA-1.56%21 474
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD19.49%13 310
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY13.12%8 942
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD22.10%6 712
