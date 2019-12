By Adriano Marchese

Glencore PLC (GLEN.LN) said Thursday that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into suspicions of bribery by the company.

The Anglo-Swiss commodity trading and mining company said that it will cooperate with the SFO investigation.

At 1333 GMT, shares were down 14.6 pence, or 6%, at 224.0 pence.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com