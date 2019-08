The company will shut the mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo because it is "no longer economically viable", the FT said, citing a letter to employees of the mine.

Glencore declined to comment on the report.

Glencore said last week it faced a $350 million hit after cobalt prices halved and has begun an overhaul of its under-performing Africa business.

