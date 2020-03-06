Log in
GLENCORE

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/06 11:30:00 am
174.31 GBp   -6.66%
07:28pINTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY : How does Glencore support women in mining?
PU
11:53aGLENCORE : 2019 Annual Report of Glencore plc
AQ
05:53aGLENCORE : joins World Economic Forum's Global Battery Alliance
PU
International Women's Day: How does Glencore support women in mining?

03/06/2020 | 07:28pm EST

At Glencore, we believe diversity is essential to our business, and seek to foster an environment where ambition is rewarded regardless of gender.

While there has been progress made in recent decades, still today we find it challenging to fill senior positions in remote mining locations and for the marketing of commodities, by women.

We want to encourage more women to enter the industry by creating an inclusive culture, and by being a great place to work - for all.

Fostering female talent through a supportive culture

Hear from our people on how Glencore's values help create an environment in which they thrive.

Glencore plc published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2020 00:27:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 219 B
EBIT 2020 4 305 M
Net income 2020 2 072 M
Debt 2020 33 559 M
Yield 2020 7,71%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 30 008 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,40  $
Last Close Price 2,27  $
Spread / Highest target 89,3%
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-20.65%31 889
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.30%46 751
COAL INDIA LIMITED-16.18%14 823
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-7.90%11 572
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.39%7 403
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED2.07%5 764
