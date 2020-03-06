International Women's Day: How does Glencore support women in mining?

At Glencore, we believe diversity is essential to our business, and seek to foster an environment where ambition is rewarded regardless of gender.

While there has been progress made in recent decades, still today we find it challenging to fill senior positions in remote mining locations and for the marketing of commodities, by women.

We want to encourage more women to enter the industry by creating an inclusive culture, and by being a great place to work - for all.

Fostering female talent through a supportive culture

Hear from our people on how Glencore's values help create an environment in which they thrive.