Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Glencore    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nine countries join U.S. strategic minerals initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

(Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said nine countries have joined its initiative to help discover and develop reserves of minerals used to make electric vehicles, part of an effort to cut the world's reliance on China for the high-tech materials.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday met with foreign ministers from the nine countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The countries joining the United States include Australia, Botswana, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Namibia, the Philippines and Zambia.

Under the Energy Resource Governance Initiative (ERGI) announced in June, the United States will share mining expertise with member countries to help them discover and develop their minerals such as lithium, copper and cobalt, as well as advise on management and governance frameworks to help ensure their industries are attractive to international investors.

"What we see is an opportunity to provide a government to government engagement," Frank Fannon, the top U.S. energy diplomat, said in an interview. "U.S. companies require a certain set of above-ground conditions regardless of what's below ground."

Washington grew more concerned recently about its dependence on mineral imports after Beijing suggested using them as leverage in the trade war between the world's largest economic powers. That could interrupt the manufacture of a wide range of consumer, industrial and military goods, including mobile phones, electric vehicles, batteries, and fighter jets.

Mining companies in Congo have struggled to secure their sites from small scale prospectors digging for minerals. In June, 43 illegal miners were killed by a landslide at a Glencore [GLEN.L] facility in Congo, highlighting the challenge.

When it first introduced ERGI, the State Department said Canada was part of the initiative, but the U.S. neighbour was not listed as a member on Thursday because Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland stayed at home for the election campaign period.

A U.S. official said the Trump administration "remains hopeful that Canada will join the initiative in the near future."

The U.S. Department of Defense is also searching for better supplies of strategic minerals, including rare earths, around the globe. Reuters reported in June that the Pentagon held talks with Malawi's Mkango Resources Ltd, Burundi's Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd and other miners about securing supply.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.10% 62.511 Delayed Quote.45.09%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.03% 4.5405 Delayed Quote.3.36%
GLENCORE 0.12% 243.3 Delayed Quote.-16.60%
LME COPPER CASH -0.74% 5718.5 End-of-day quote.-2.06%
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD 4.55% 0.115 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
RAINBOW RARE EARTHS LTD 7.02% 3.05 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.29% 57.159 Delayed Quote.51.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLENCORE
12:40pNine countries join U.S. strategic minerals initiative
RE
09/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks lead FTSE 100's descent; Thomas Cook collapse buoy..
RE
09/19GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/19Glencore Joins Efforts to Modernize Agribusiness Shipping -- Market Talk
DJ
09/19Glencore Joins Efforts to Modernize Agribusiness Shipping -- Market Talk
DJ
09/19Glencore joins grain merchants' digital project
RE
09/12GLENCORE : H2 Distribution-determination of currency amounts
PU
09/12LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Struggles Higher; Miners Lifted On Signs Of Trade-wa..
DJ
09/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : China stimulus plan lifts FTSE 100; G4S boosts mid-caps
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 215 B
EBIT 2019 4 814 M
Net income 2019 1 345 M
Debt 2019 33 404 M
Yield 2019 5,62%
P/E ratio 2019 23,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 40 140 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,57  $
Last Close Price 3,00  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-16.60%40 183
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED8.02%51 310
COAL INDIA-17.69%16 707
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD20.03%12 536
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY5.16%7 900
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD24.60%6 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group