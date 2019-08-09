Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Glencore    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE

(GLEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zambia asks Glencore unit to rescind mine shaft closures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 07:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's mining ministry has asked Glencore subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) to rescind its decision to close two shafts at its Nkana site.

Mopani announced the shaft closures on Thursday in a move that an opposition leader said had led to 1,400 job losses.

Mines Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda on Friday said he had written to Mopani to ask the company not to close the two shafts because it had not exhausted discussions with the government.

Chanda said the government had, among other suggestions, asked Mopani to hand over the running of the shafts to local contractors instead of closing them.

"We haven't concluded talks with them," Chanda told Reuters.

"Mopani can't arbitrarily take a decision to shut the two shafts without the participation of the government."

A Mopani spokesman could not be reached for immediate comment.

The closure of the two uneconomic shafts had always been part of its plans, Mopani said on Thursday, adding that the move would allow it to channel funds towards completion of other expansion projects.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by David Goodman)

Stocks treated in this article : Gold, LME Copper Cash, Silver, Glencore
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE -0.95% 233.35 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
GOLD -0.03% 1502.84 Delayed Quote.17.12%
LME COPPER CASH 0.87% 5723 End-of-day quote.-1.99%
SILVER -0.09% 17.001 Delayed Quote.10.64%
SILVER - CAPE VERDE ESCUDO 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLENCORE
07:18aZambia asks Glencore unit to rescind mine shaft closures
RE
04:45aGlencore Closes Two Mine Shafts at Zambian Unit
DJ
04:42aChina's CMOC seeks opportunities to beef up battery metals business - CEO
RE
08/08GLENCORE : Zambian unit closes two mine shafts; opposition sees 1,400 job cuts
RE
08/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE ends six-day losing run though earnings disappoint
RE
08/07EUROPE : European shares end trade-driven losing run but worries linger
RE
08/07GLENCORE : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
08/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Costco, Booking, CVS Health, Walt Disney.
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/07Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 221 B
EBIT 2019 4 914 M
Net income 2019 1 627 M
Debt 2019 33 580 M
Yield 2019 6,58%
P/E ratio 2019 22,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 38 571 M
Chart GLENCORE
Duration : Period :
Glencore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,86  $
Last Close Price 2,86  $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE-19.07%38 556
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.89%48 939
COAL INDIA-12.00%18 519
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD22.98%12 989
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.96%7 038
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD6.38%5 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group