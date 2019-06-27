Congo Mine Collapse Kills at Least 19, Glencore Says

By Alistair MacDonald

At least 19 people were killed on Thursday in the pit of a mine partially owned by Glencore PLC in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the London-listed company said in a written statement.

Those killed were mining illegally when the mine collapsed, the company said. Illegal mining has become a significant problem in parts of Africa and India, where companies and local authorities often struggle to cope with the matter.

The accident occurred at the Kamoto Copper Co., a majority-owned Glencore company.

"Kamoto Copper Company has observed a growing presence of illegal artisanal miners throughout its industrial mining concessions in the Kolwezi area," Glencore said.

"This has led to daily intrusions onto its concession by on average 2,000 illegal artisanal miners per day," the company added.

Shares in Glencore were off 4.9% at GBP2.64 ($3.35).

