Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Glencore PLC    GLNJ   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLNJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/26
50.27 ZAR   -0.77%
01:01pCongo Mine Collapse Kills at Least 19, Glencore Says
DJ
12:35pCongo Mine Collapse Kills at Least 19, Glencore Says
DJ
12:29pAccident at Glencore mine kills at least 39 in Congo
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Congo Mine Collapse Kills at Least 19, Glencore Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

By Alistair MacDonald

At least 19 people were killed on Thursday in the pit of a mine partially owned by Glencore PLC in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the London-listed company said in a written statement.

Those killed were mining illegally when the mine collapsed, the company said. Illegal mining has become a significant problem in parts of Africa and India, where companies and local authorities often struggle to cope with the matter.

The accident occurred at the Kamoto Copper Co., a majority-owned Glencore company.

"Kamoto Copper Company has observed a growing presence of illegal artisanal miners throughout its industrial mining concessions in the Kolwezi area," Glencore said.

"This has led to daily intrusions onto its concession by on average 2,000 illegal artisanal miners per day," the company added.

Shares in Glencore were off 4.9% at GBP2.64 ($3.35).

Write to Alistair MacDonald at alistair.macdonald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE -4.87% 263.9 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
GLENCORE PLC -0.77% 50.27 End-of-day quote.-3.57%
SILVER -0.34% 15.241 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLENCORE PLC
01:01pCongo Mine Collapse Kills at Least 19, Glencore Says
DJ
12:35pCongo Mine Collapse Kills at Least 19, Glencore Says
DJ
12:29pAccident at Glencore mine kills at least 39 in Congo
RE
12:11pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips on uncertain U.S.-China trade prospects
RE
11:45aGLENCORE : Fatalities of illegal artisanal miners at KCC
PU
11:45aGLENCORE : Announcement regarding fatalities of illegal artisanal miners at KCC
PU
06/26GLENCORE : Bank of America Merrill Lynch, 2019 Smart Mine Conference presentatio..
PU
06/24EXCLUSIVE : Dirty oil crisis over for Russia, but contagion felt on high seas
RE
06/23GLENCORE : Ottawa expands insurance for Canadian canola exporters
AQ
06/21Endeavour Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 217 B
EBIT 2019 7 138 M
Net income 2019 4 036 M
Debt 2019 27 884 M
Yield 2019 5,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,37
P/E ratio 2020 9,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 48 199 M
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,63 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-3.57%47 647
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED13.14%56 291
GLENCORE-4.79%47 647
COAL INDIA8.12%23 353
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD24.60%13 475
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY4.30%8 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About