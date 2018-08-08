Log in
GLENCORE PLC (GLNJ)

GLENCORE PLC (GLNJ)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glencore Notches Record Profit on Commodities Recovery -- Update

08/08/2018 | 09:57am CEST

By Scott Patterson

LONDON -- Swiss mining-and-trading giant Glencore PLC posted record first-half earnings on Wednesday, fueled by rising commodity prices and cementing its comeback amid a volatile year in which its important copper businesses in Congo has drawn fierce scrutiny.

Glencore, one of the world's largest coal, copper and zinc producers, reported net income of $2.78 billion for the first six months of the year, up 13% from $2.45 billion. Revenue rose 8% to $108.6 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $8.3 billion, up 23% from last year to reach a record for a six-month period, but was slightly below analysts' consensus expectations. Net debt fell 16% to $9 billion from the end of 2017.

Shares in the company opened 2% lower Wednesday morning in London after the pretax earnings miss. Shares had rallied 4% on Tuesday on expectations of a positive earnings report Wednesday.

Glencore's solid performance highlights the resilience of an industry that suffered from a sharp downturn in commodity prices three years ago amid weakening demand in China. The comeback shows little sign of slowing.

But Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said Wednesday that the first half of 2018 was volatile for commodities producers due to a strong U.S. dollar and "the heightened risk of more aggressive U.S. trade policies." He also said that "widespread concerns about the sustainability of Chinese growth" have resurfaced, weighing on metals prices.

Still, he said Glencore remains "highly confident" in the strength of its underlying business.

Glencore's share price this year has suffered from increased legal and regulatory scrutiny on its Congolese copper mines and other businesses. In July, the company said it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice, demanding records related to its compliance with American antibribery and money-laundering laws in Congo, as well as Nigeria and Venezuela.

In Congo, investigators are focused in part on Glencore's ties with Israeli mining tycoon Dan Gertler, a former co-investor with Glencore in Congo, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Mr. Gertler in December was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department, which alleged he traded on a friendship with Congolese President Joseph Kabila to amass a fortune through "opaque and corrupt" deals. Mr. Gertler has denied wrongdoing.

"We take ethics and compliance seriously and will be cooperating" with the Justice Department, Glencore said Wednesday.

Write to Scott Patterson at scott.patterson@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE -0.63% 324.03 Delayed Quote.-16.33%
GLENCORE PLC 2.99% 56.13 End-of-day quote.-13.62%
LME COPPER CASH 1.52% 6132 End-of-day quote.-14.61%
SILVER -0.06% 15.383 Delayed Quote.-9.46%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 241 B
EBIT 2018 11 201 M
Net income 2018 7 230 M
Debt 2018 23 329 M
Yield 2018 5,05%
P/E ratio 2018 8,70
P/E ratio 2019 8,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 58 166 M
Glencore PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,67 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-13.62%58 166
GLENCORE-16.33%58 453
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-24.90%49 381
COAL INDIA7.78%25 540
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-13.36%10 315
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.94%8 341
