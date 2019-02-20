Glencore, Once King Coal, Bows to Investor Pressure Over Climate -- 2nd Update

By Scott Patterson and Oliver Griffin

LONDON -- Glencore PLC, one of the world's biggest coal producers, said it is capping output of the fossil fuel as it faces growing pressure from investors over climate change.

The move marks a major reversal for a company that has invested billions of dollars in recent years to unearth more of the commodity and sell it in parts of the world where demand is surging. Even when its rivals had backed away from the fossil fuel, Glencore continued to double down, last year scooping up Australian assets from Rio Tinto PLC for $1.7 billion.

The Anglo-Swiss commodity trader said Wednesday it plans to limit its annual coal production at 150 million metric tons, toward the higher end its target this year, as it moves to align itself with evolving views on global warming. Last year, it produced 130 million metric tons of coal.

Among the world's biggest cheerleaders for coal in recent years: Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg.

Mr. Glasenberg took control of the firm's world-wide coal business in 1990 and spearheaded its dominant position in coal mining, snapping up operations in Colombia, South Africa and Australia. After Glencore completed its purchase of mining behemoth Xtrata PLC in 2013, the largest mining deal ever, Mr. Glasenberg said the deal was "a big play" on coal.

Coal prices collapsed soon after, however, leaving investors wondering if Mr. Glasenberg, seen as one of the mining industry's most astute deal makers, had made a mistake. But prices more recently have surged, making coal among Glencore's most profitable commodities.

Mr. Glasenberg doesn't expect that to change soon.

"The coal market is extremely strong," he said on an August earnings call. "It's all holding well for coal going forward." On Wednesday, the CEO said he expects demand for thermal coal in Southeast Asia and elsewhere to remain robust.

The world's corporate giants are under growing pressure to shift away from fossil fuels that are blamed for contributing to climate change. Investor groups are pushing companies to invest in cleaner fuels.

BHP Group Ltd., a big producer of metallurgical coal used in steelmaking, last year left the coal industry's lobbying group, the World Coal Association, due to differences over their approach to climate change. Glencore and Anglo American PLC, another big coal producer, remain members of the association. Anglo several years ago said it planned to sharply reduce its coal assets but reversed course after coal prices surged.

Despite mounting concerns about coal, it remains the world's largest source of electricity, according to the International Energy Agency. Countries in Asia and Africa are expected to increase their use of coal to expand power generation through 2040, the U.S. Energy Information Administration has said.

Glencore also Wednesday launched a $2 billion share buyback program that is set to run until the end of 2019. The company's share price was trading 1.6% higher in the London afternoon.

Wednesday's announcement represents "peak coal" for Glencore, said the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, a nonprofit that supports ethical investments. It is "an extraordinary about-face," said Dan Gocher, the ACCR's director of climate and environment.

Glencore had long been a holdout on coal. The company has said its thermal coal was a cheap source of power-plant fuel for emerging economies. Mr. Glasenberg has said strong demand for low-cost energy in Southeast Asia, combined with underinvestment in new coal assets, would drive prices higher for years to come.

Glencore on Wednesday also reported a 41% fall in net profit to $3.41 billion for 2018 after booking impairments at two of its mines.

Revenue for the year rose 6.9% to $219.75 billion, Glencore said. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- which strips out one-off items -- rose to $15.77 billion, from $14.55 billion in 2017. A consensus estimate from 20 analysts compiled by Vuma forecast adjusted Ebitda of $16.14 billion for the full year.

Glencore also said it would cut copper production at its Mutanda operation in Congo to about 100,000 metric tons from its recent average of about 200,000 tons a year as it explores new mining methods. The Wall Street Journal reported that Glencore would cut production at Mutanda on Tuesday. The move will have little effect on cobalt production, the company said.

The company said it expects production levels across all of its commodities in 2019 to be higher than last year.

--Neanda Salvaterra contributed to this article.

Write to Scott Patterson at scott.patterson@wsj.com