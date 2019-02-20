Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Glencore PLC    GLNJ   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore : Once a Big Coal Backer, Is Capping Output -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 04:59am EST

By Oliver Griffin and Scott Patterson

LONDON -- Glencore PLC said Wednesday it plans to cap its coal output in line with a global transition away from high-carbon-emitting fuels, a sharp shift for a company that for years has been bullish about the commodity.

The Anglo-Swiss commodity trader said it plans to limit its total coal production capacity to its current output of 150 million metric tons a year. Thermal coal fires many of the world's power plants, but is widely seen by climate scientists as a major contributor to global warming. Many rich, developed countries that can afford it have tilted toward plants powered by cleaner-burning natural gas.

Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg has in the past bet big on the prospect of thermal coal's continued global demand, despite falling prices and tightening regulations around the world.

Glencore said it would prioritize capital investment in assets that are resilient to regulatory, physical and operational risks related to climate change. The company said it would also consider whether its membership in relevant trade associations is consistent with its new position.

The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, a nonprofit that supports ethical investments, said the move represents "peak coal" for Glencore. In the past few years, Glencore bought rival Rio Tinto PLC's thermal coal businesses. Wednesday's announcement represents "an extraordinary about-face," said Dan Gocher, the ACCR's director of climate and environment said.

Glencore said separately it plans to cut copper production at its operations in Congo to about 100,000 metric tons from its recent average of about 200,000 tons a year as it reviews that operation. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Glencore would cut production at its Mutanda operation on Tuesday. The move will have little effect on cobalt production, the company said.

Glencore also said it would launch new $2 billion buyback program, a move that lifted its shares modestly Wednesday. The miner's share price has lagged behind its peers, partly because of several probes into its Congo operations. Last year, Glencore said it had received a subpoena from U.S. authorities related to possible violations of American bribery and corruption laws in Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela. It has said it is cooperating with authorities.

Glencore reported a 41% fall in net profit for 2018, after booking impairment costs at two of its mines. The company said it made a profit for the year ended Dec. 31 of $3.41 billion, compared with $5.78 billion in 2017.

Revenue rose 6.9% to $219.75 billion, Glencore said. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- which strips out one-off items -- rose to $15.77 billion, from $14.55 billion in 2017.

A consensus estimate from 20 analysts compiled by Vuma forecast adjusted Ebitda of $16.14 billion for the full year.

Write to Scott Patterson at scott.patterson@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC -0.67% 55.1 End-of-day quote.5.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLENCORE PLC
04:59aGLENCORE : Once a Big Coal Backer, Is Capping Output -- Update
DJ
04:55aGlencore Misses Earnings Forecast, But Buyback Bigger Than Expected -- Earnin..
DJ
04:32aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE rises on Lloyds, Glencore's plans to return cash
RE
03:14aGlencore's 2018 earnings rise, announces $3 billion share buyback plan
RE
03:12aGlencore Begins Turn Away from Coal, to Re-balance Portfolio
DJ
03:04aGLENCORE : 2019 Distribution Timetable
PU
03:04aGLENCORE : Commitment to transition to a low-carbon economy
PU
02:36aGlencore Net Profit Falls 41%; Launches New $2 Billion Buyback
DJ
02:19aGLENCORE : Preliminary Results 2018
PU
02/19GLENCORE : FBI investigating top Vitol executives in Americas - sources
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 226 B
EBIT 2018 9 835 M
Net income 2018 6 006 M
Debt 2018 27 586 M
Yield 2018 5,19%
P/E ratio 2018 9,36
P/E ratio 2019 9,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 54 491 M
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,76 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE PLC5.70%54 491
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED11.30%57 043
GLENCORE3.91%54 435
COAL INDIA-10.63%18 655
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD11.56%12 245
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.44%8 261
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.