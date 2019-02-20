Glencore : Once a Big Coal Backer, Is Capping Output -- Update

By Oliver Griffin and Scott Patterson

LONDON -- Glencore PLC said Wednesday it plans to cap its coal output in line with a global transition away from high-carbon-emitting fuels, a sharp shift for a company that for years has been bullish about the commodity.

The Anglo-Swiss commodity trader said it plans to limit its total coal production capacity to its current output of 150 million metric tons a year. Thermal coal fires many of the world's power plants, but is widely seen by climate scientists as a major contributor to global warming. Many rich, developed countries that can afford it have tilted toward plants powered by cleaner-burning natural gas.

Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg has in the past bet big on the prospect of thermal coal's continued global demand, despite falling prices and tightening regulations around the world.

Glencore said it would prioritize capital investment in assets that are resilient to regulatory, physical and operational risks related to climate change. The company said it would also consider whether its membership in relevant trade associations is consistent with its new position.

The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, a nonprofit that supports ethical investments, said the move represents "peak coal" for Glencore. In the past few years, Glencore bought rival Rio Tinto PLC's thermal coal businesses. Wednesday's announcement represents "an extraordinary about-face," said Dan Gocher, the ACCR's director of climate and environment said.

Glencore said separately it plans to cut copper production at its operations in Congo to about 100,000 metric tons from its recent average of about 200,000 tons a year as it reviews that operation. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Glencore would cut production at its Mutanda operation on Tuesday. The move will have little effect on cobalt production, the company said.

Glencore also said it would launch new $2 billion buyback program, a move that lifted its shares modestly Wednesday. The miner's share price has lagged behind its peers, partly because of several probes into its Congo operations. Last year, Glencore said it had received a subpoena from U.S. authorities related to possible violations of American bribery and corruption laws in Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela. It has said it is cooperating with authorities.

Glencore reported a 41% fall in net profit for 2018, after booking impairment costs at two of its mines. The company said it made a profit for the year ended Dec. 31 of $3.41 billion, compared with $5.78 billion in 2017.

Revenue rose 6.9% to $219.75 billion, Glencore said. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- which strips out one-off items -- rose to $15.77 billion, from $14.55 billion in 2017.

A consensus estimate from 20 analysts compiled by Vuma forecast adjusted Ebitda of $16.14 billion for the full year.

