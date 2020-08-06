Log in
GLENCORE PLC

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/06 05:50:34 am
186.82 GBX   -4.78%
05:34aGlencore Scraps Dividend, Posts Loss as Coronavirus Saps Demand -- Update
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:42aEurope retreats as BoE forecast hits London stocks
RE
Glencore Scraps Dividend, Posts Loss as Coronavirus Saps Demand -- Update

08/06/2020 | 05:34am EDT

By Alistair MacDonald

LONDON -- Commodities giant Glencore PLC reported a loss for the first half of the year and scrapped its dividend, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand and lowered prices and production at its mining division.

The global miner and commodities trader, though, reported record profits on its trading floor, but investors sent shares down sharply. Glencore stock was down more than 4% in midmorning trading in London, recovering somewhat from steeper losses earlier in the session.

Glencore said the outlook remains uncertain in the short term and it will focus on reducing debt down to $16 billion by the end of 2020.

The FTSE 100 miner posted a net loss of $2.6 billion for the six months ended June 30 compared with a $226 million profit a year earlier. This was driven by impairments of $3.2 billion as a result of lower commodity prices related to the uncertainty arising from the pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to $4.83 billion from $5.58 billion, beating market consensus.

The company benefited from record earnings of $2 billion in its trading division, with oil in particular generating money -- $1.27 billion in profits -- amid historic volatility caused by the economic effects of coronavirus.

"It's a strong performance under the challenging conditions related to coronavirus," Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore's chief executive said.

The commodities it mines and drills for were particularly hard hit by the effects of coronavirus. Copper prices fell 11% in the period, thermal coal was down 16%, zinc was down 25% and oil down 36%. The miner doesn't produce, to any great degree, the commodities that have performed well during the pandemic, including iron ore and precious metals like gold.

Glencore said that commodity prices were improving in the second half, including a rise in oil of about 10%.

"There is a very positive upside momentum going into the second half," said Chief Financial Officer Steven Kalmin.

Glencore's share price has underperformed other major miners on increased legal and regulatory scrutiny of its businesses, the group's large exposure to coal, and weak copper and cobalt prices. Glencore said in July 2018 that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Justice Department, demanding records related to its compliance with American antibribery and money-laundering laws in Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela. It has said it is cooperating with the probe.

Glencore has also said it is the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The company is also in the middle of management change, with Mr. Glasenburg having signaled he will step down once a new generation of senior management is in place.

--Jaime Llinares Taboada contributed to this article.

Write to Alistair MacDonald at alistair.macdonald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC -4.95% 186.04 Delayed Quote.-17.94%
GOLD 0.73% 2050.47 Delayed Quote.33.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 45.14 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
SILVER 3.49% 27.811 Delayed Quote.47.15%
SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. 0.59% 65.09 Delayed Quote.9.44%
WTI -0.40% 41.925 Delayed Quote.-32.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 187 B - -
Net income 2020 860 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 561 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 34 035 M 34 087 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 89 092
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,72 $
Last Close Price 2,58 $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-17.94%34 087
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.53%42 698
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-12.90%11 109
COAL INDIA LIMITED-39.22%10 576
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-37.86%6 480
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED-12.86%5 476
