Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Glencore plc    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glencore : Swiss Attorney General Opens Criminal Investigation Into Glencore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/19/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Glencore PLC on Friday said it was informed by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland that a criminal investigation has been opened against the company.

According to the mining and commodities-trading giant, the Attorney General's office said it "opened a criminal investigation into Glencore International AG for failure to have the organizational measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo currently under investigation by the OAG."

Glencore said it would cooperate with the investigation.

In December, The Wall Street Journal reported the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office was " investigating suspicions of bribery 'in the conduct of business by the Glencore group of companies, its officials, employees, agents and associated persons.'"

In July 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported Glencore said it had "received a subpoena from U.S. authorities related to compliance with American corruption and money-laundering laws at its operations in Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at Stephen. Nakrosis @wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 0.36% 171.98 Delayed Quote.-27.19%
SILVER 1.08% 17.59 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLENCORE PLC
05:36pGLENCORE : Swiss Attorney General Opens Criminal Investigation Into Glencore
DJ
02:41pSwiss prosecutors launch Glencore criminal probe over Congo
RE
01:57pGLENCORE : Says Swiss AG Opens Criminal Investigation of Co.
DJ
01:03pGLENCORE : Is Under Investigation by the Office of Attorney General of Switzerla..
DJ
12:52pGLENCORE : Investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland
PU
12:07pGlencore's South African venture with Merafe starts job cuts process
RE
04:22aGLENCORE : 2019 Human Rights Report
PU
06/18Zambia mining revenues drop 30% due to COVID-19, Chamber of Mines says
RE
06/17Copper sustainable group expects more members following Rio Tinto's units
RE
06/16MIKE HENRY : BHP names Lamont as new CFO; Beaven to step down
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 180 B - -
Net income 2020 624 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
Yield 2020 5,09%
Capitalization 22 729 M 28 108 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 89 092
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,59 $
Last Close Price 1,72 $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-27.19%28 158
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.88%40 449
COAL INDIA LIMITED-35.06%11 106
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-18.91%9 915
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-37.86%6 049
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED-5.00%5 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group