Glencore plc

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
News 
News

Glencore : Swiss to vote on companies' global liability for rights abuses

06/04/2020 | 10:23am EDT

Swiss voters look set to get the final say on whether Swiss-based companies should be liable for human rights abuses and environmental violations in operations even outside Switzerland.

As consumers care increasingly about whether products they buy harm the environment or exploit child labour, Swiss politicians are under pressure to find an economically viable counterproposal to a far-reaching constitutional amendment put forward by the Responsible Business Initiative campaign.

An opinion poll https://www.amnesty.ch/de/themen/wirtschaft-und-menschenrechte/konzernverantwortungsinitiative/dok/2020/neue-umfrage-zeigt-unterstuetzung-waechst-weiter showed growing support for the initiative that was launched in 2016 under the Swiss system of direct democracy.

On Thursday, a parliamentary committee trying to iron out differences in legislation approved by the upper and lower houses chose a more business-friendly solution rejected by the initiative's organisers, who called it a mere "fig leaf".

"Companies like Glencore and Syngenta will not be held accountable for the damages they cause, but will just have to publish a glossy brochure once a year," it said.

Both chambers of parliament still have to vote on the compromise next week. If one of the chambers rejects it, voters will decide on the initiative, likely in November, without any counterproposal.

Proponents of the initiative want Swiss companies to apply mandatory due diligence to identify risks to people and the environment in all their business, even involving suppliers abroad, and let victims seek redress in Switzerland.

Many businesses reject the changes, saying they would lead to a flood of legal cases.

"The extreme liability raises the risks for companies operating from Switzerland," Zurich businessman Ruedi Noser, a member of the upper house who represents the Liberals, says on a website https://erpresserische-klagen-nein.ch/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=startphase&utm_term=konzerverantwortungsinitiative&utm_content=nn1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-fK44oLj6QIVme3tCh3F6Ak7EAAYASAAEgKXZfD_BwE dedicated to fighting the initiative.

Under Switzerland's direct democracy, supporters can force a binding referendum if they gather 100,000 voter signatures.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 176 B - -
Net income 2020 585 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,7x
Yield 2020 4,27%
Capitalization 28 000 M 28 058 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 89 092
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,45 $
Last Close Price 2,12 $
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-28.40%28 058
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-10.07%45 057
COAL INDIA LIMITED-32.95%11 591
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-19.47%9 865
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-35.92%6 027
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED-11.00%5 109
