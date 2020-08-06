Log in
Glencore Swung to 1st Half Loss on $3.2 Billion Impairments as Prices Fell

08/06/2020 | 02:36am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Glencore PLC on Thursday posted a swing to a loss for the first half of the year, as underlying performance worsened and it booked significant impairments related to lower prices.

The FTSE 100 miner posted a net loss of $2.6 billion for the six months ended June 30 compared with a $226 million profit a year earlier. This was driven by impairments of $3.2 billion as a result of lower commodity prices related to the uncertainty arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to $4.83 billion from $5.58 billion. However, this was above the market consensus of $4.29 billion--taken from the company's website and based on 14 forecasts.

Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said the performance reflected the countercyclical earnings power from Glencore's large-scale marketing activities. "Marketing delivered a half-yearly record adjusted EBI performance of $2.0 billion, allowing us to raise full-year guidance to the top end of our long-term $2.2 [billion]-$3.2 billion range," he said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 5.81% 193.14 Delayed Quote.-17.94%
SILVER 2.80% 27.6058 Delayed Quote.47.15%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 187 B - -
Net income 2020 860 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 561 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 34 035 M 34 087 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 89 092
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,72 $
Last Close Price 2,58 $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
Leonhard Heinrich Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-17.94%34 087
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.53%42 698
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-12.90%11 109
COAL INDIA LIMITED-39.22%10 576
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-37.86%6 480
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED-12.86%5 476
