GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(GLENMARK)
India's Glenmark cuts price of COVID-19 drug favipiravir version to $1/tablet

07/13/2020 | 03:01am EDT

BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Monday it would lower the price of its generic version of favipiravir, FabiFlu, to 75 rupees ($0.9983) per tablet for restricted emergency use in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms in India.

Glenmark last month received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell anti-flu drug favipiravir, which is manufactured under the brand name Avigan by a unit of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Glenmark had priced https://bit.ly/3iW9ycW FabiFlu at 103 rupees per tablet earlier, making it one of the cheapest COVID-19 treatment available in the country.

"Glenmark's price reduction aims to make FabiFlu further accessible for COVID-19 patients across the country," the company said in a statement https://reut.rs/3iZSbrJ.

The price reduction comes at a time when coronavirus cases are continuing to surge across India. The country registered a record increase in infections on Sunday, and has over 870,000 cases as of Monday, with the death toll at 23,174, according to federal health ministry data https://bit.ly/2VPOFGm.

Social media users have also complained of a shortage of COVID-19 treatment in the nation.

A treatment course with FabiFlu would require a patient to take 122 tablets over 14 days, and will now cost 8,475 rupees ($112.80) per patient at the new price.

Meanwhile, Japanese researchers on Friday said a clinical trial of Fujifilm's Avigan yielded inconclusive results as a treatment for COVID-19.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has entered into a deal with Fujifilm to sell Avigan globally excluding Japan, China and Russia.

Mumbai-based Glenmark has also commenced a post marketing surveillance study with FabiFlu to monitor its efficacy and safety in 1,000 patients that are prescribed with the oral antiviral, the company said.

($1 = 75.1300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 0.25% 3905.8 End-of-day quote.35.75%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.43% 4639 End-of-day quote.-11.30%
GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED -1.23% 426.65 End-of-day quote.22.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.21% 70.6369 Delayed Quote.14.30%
Financials
Sales 2020 106 B 1 407 M 1 407 M
Net income 2020 7 287 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
Net Debt 2020 33 666 M 448 M 448 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 0,52%
Capitalization 120 B 1 602 M 1 601 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 49,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn Mario Saldanha Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Kurt Stoeckli Co-President & Chief Scientific Officer
Jayaram Philkana Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Mahboob Rahman Co-President & Chief Medical Officer
V. S. Mani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED22.79%1 602
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.95%22 580
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.14.18%15 766
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.16.31%13 603
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.33.61%12 178
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.30.57%9 322
