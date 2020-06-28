Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Glenveagh Properties PLC    GVR   IE00BD6JX574

GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC

(GVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glenveagh Properties : Coronavirus lockdown may cut Irish house building by 33% - new minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 08:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A new development under construction on Dominick Street Lower, faces old council flats in Dublin

The coronavirus lockdown of Ireland's economy and subsequent restrictions on construction upon its reopening could cut the much needed building of new homes by a third, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said on Sunday.

A scarcity of supply has led rapid rises in rents and levels of homelessness in an economy that was booming until the coronavirus crisis shut it down at the end of March.

Building sites reopened in the middle of May but at limited capacity, which O'Brien, who was appointed on Saturday, suggested may mean fewer than 9,000 homes would be added to the 4,986 completed in the first quarter.

House completions rose by 18% year-on-year to over 21,000 last year, having ground to a near halt a decade ago when the last economic crisis decimated the construction sector. Analysts say around 35,000 homes are needed a year to meet demand.

"The construction sector has been one of the sectors that have been affected. I've been informed that it could be that the overall house completions figure for this year could be less than 14,000," O'Brien told national broadcaster RTE.

A lack of affordable housing was a central issues in February's national election. The inconclusive outcome resulted in more than four months of political deadlock ended by an election of a new coalition government on Saturday.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC
08:52aGLENVEAGH PROPERTIES : Coronavirus lockdown may cut Irish house building by 33% ..
RE
05/14GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
04/23GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
04/06GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
03/27GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
02/28GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES : Final Results 2019
PU
02/28GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC : Annual results
CO
02/21GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
02/10Irish banking shares feel heat after Sinn Fein's strong election showing
RE
01/29GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES : Investor Day 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 213 M 239 M 239 M
Net income 2020 6,75 M 7,57 M 7,57 M
Net cash 2020 12,0 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 96,9x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 591 M 662 M 663 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 330
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Glenveagh Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,07 €
Last Close Price 0,68 €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Garvey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Mulcahy Executive Chairman
Michael Rice Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barbara Judge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Dix Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC-22.34%662
D.R. HORTON, INC.0.53%19 278
LENNAR CORPORATION7.12%17 857
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-24.13%15 840
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-11.81%13 092
NVR, INC.-16.83%11 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group