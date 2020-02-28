Glenveagh Properties : Final Results 2019

Cert but there is always more that can be done in this area and as a market leader, it is incumbent upon us to continue to drive the health and safety agenda. Therefore, the Group is implementing ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management.
People
Key to scaling the business for the long term has been our people. Growing the business from 75 employees at IPO to over 330 today fostered a culture which has not only empowered talent but which also embraced equal opportunities, diversity and inclusion. We have a
strong gender balance ratio compared to the industry average (Glenveagh 19%, Industry average 5.5%[10]. Glenveagh works closely with the Construction Industry Federation ("CIF") on initiatives to encourage female participation in the industry and sponsored the CIF's "International Women Day Conference in 2019 and will do so again in 2020.
At Glenveagh we encourage an inclusive culture of equal opportunities, where employees have a voice and feel valued and talent is nurtured. Glenveagh held a Diversity day 2019 and provided diversity and inclusion workshops for all managers. We will be again carrying out Diversity and Inclusion training in 2020. We have signed up to the CIF Diversity Charter with a view to gaining bronze accreditation in 2020.
We are committed to providing a great place to work for our people. We carry out annual employee surveys to ensure engagement with employees and encourage frequent engagement through line management. We work on the lowest scoring areas to improve in these areas and also focus on our highest scoring areas to ensure we maintain these results.
During 2019 the Board announced the appointment ofPat McCann and Cara Ryan as non-executive directors. Pat is the CEO ofDalata Hotels Group plc and brings almost 50 years' experience in Irish business, real estate and consumer facing businesses to the Glenveagh Board. Cara is a seasoned non-executive director, with proven expertise in the real estate and finance sectors.
Customer
Exceeding customer expectations is central to the Group's strategy of creating the leading home building platform inIreland. Built around the objectives of access, quality and innovation our customer service offering has brought a new professionalism to the industry. Customer satisfaction has been a KPI for the entire business since inception and drives an element of all staff's variable remuneration. Despite there being no published benchmarks in Ireland we engage an independent external firm to survey our customers. Full variable remuneration is not paid to employees unless the equivalent of five star status in the UK is achieved
Sustainable Communities
Contributing to sustainable communities is a key feature of our approach to planning and design. In 2020 the Group will commence works on our ﬁrst urban brownﬁeld regeneration project in Dublin's Docklands. This is the ﬁrst project of its type to be delivered by the Group and forms part of a portfolio of over 2,000 urban brownfield units which will be delivered by the Group between now and 2024.
Glenveagh is pleased to conﬁrm that the Group has been shortlisted as a ﬁnalist in Residential Category for the upcoming Irish Construction Excellence Awards.
Environmental and Quality
The environmental sustainability of our housing is at the forefront of business decisions. All houses and apartments delivered by the Group in 2019 had a BER rating of A3 or better. Glenveagh intend to replicate and improve on this in 2020 and future periods.
Our eﬀorts in providing sustainable energy eﬃcient homes are replicated in reducing the environmental footprint of our operations. Initiatives to date have included the introduction of electric vehicles, the use of recycled materials on site and a minimisation of waste across the business. Glenveagh has also commenced the implementation of ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System.
3. FINANCIAL REVIEW
Group performance
Glenveagh had another strong year in 2019 both from an operational and ﬁnancial perspective. The total unit completions for the year was 844 units (2018: 275), a 207% increase on the prior year and 16% higher than our market guidance of 725 units.
Group revenue was €284.6m (2018: €84.2m) for the year with€280m (€79m) relating to the 844 units. The continued strong demand for our
ﬁrst-time buyer product is evident from our Average Selling Price ('ASP') for the year of €332k (2018: €287k). Revenue included total
consideration of €4.3m (2018: €5m) from a number of non-core site disposals.
The Group's gross proﬁt for the year amounted to€51.5m (2018: €15.3m) with an overall gross margin of 18.1% (2018: 18.2%). The strong margin performance demonstrates continued margin progression in our underlying housing margin which was 17% in 2018.
Our operating proﬁt (pre-exceptional items) was€30.5m (2018: loss of €2.1m), which is a 10.7% operating margin and is in line with
expectations. The Group's central costs for the year were €19.6m (2018: €17.2m), which along with€1.4m (2018: €0.2m) of depreciation and
amortisation gives total administrative expenses (pre-exceptional items) of €21.0m (2018: €17.4m).
The exceptional costs of €1.1m (2018: €0.4m) incurred in the year relate to redundancy and restructuring costs and costs associated with the cessation of the Hollystown Golf and Leisure Limited business in December 2019.
Net ﬁnance costs for the year were€2.7m (2018: €1.4m), primarily reﬂecting interest on the drawn portion of our Revolving Credit Facility, commitment fees on the undrawn element of the facility and arrangement fees, which are being amortised over the life of the facility.
Overall, the Group delivered a proﬁt after tax of€22.8m, which shows signiﬁcant progression from the loss of€3.9m incurred in 2018, and current year earnings per share of 2.6 cent (2018: Loss per share of0.5 cent).
Statement of Financial Position
The Group's net asset value has increased to€867m at 31 December 2019 (2018: €843m). The Group has shown substantial growth during the
year with the land portfolio increasing to €668m (2018: €618m).
The Group has also made a significant investment in work in progress in line with the continued ramp-up of the business with a year-end balance of €173m (2018: €101m). The investment in the land portfolio and work in progress has been financed through the Group's net cash balances, which have decreased to €53m at 31 December 2019 (2018: €131m).
iii. Cash Flow
The Group had a net cash outflow in the year of€37.5m, a significant reduction from€221m in the prior year. This reduction comes from a combination of improved cash generation from the business and a reduced spend on land.
Given the strong landbank now in place, our net inventory spend for the year was€119m, with the vast majority of that related to work in progress, compared to a net inventory spend of €432m in 2018.
The Group had a net cash position of€53m (2018: €131m) at year-end, with€93m of cash and approximately €40m of debt from our Revolving Credit Facility.
As expected, we utilised this debt facility to a greater extent in 2019 to fund our investment in work in progress. We drew down€120m (2018: €26m) and repaid €80m (2018: €26m) from the facility at various points during the year. The increased utilisation of the facility will continue in 2020 as we open more construction sites in line with our strategy.
