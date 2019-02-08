Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GLI Finance Ltd    GLIF   GB00B0CL3P62

GLI FINANCE LTD (GLIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/08 03:02:06 am
6.21 GBp   -14.34%
02:16aGLI FINANCE : Trading Update
PU
2018GLI FINANCE : Update on FinTech Platform
PU
2018GLI FINANCE : Interim results for the six months to 30 June 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GLI Finance : Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 02:16am EST

8 February 2019

GLI Finance Limited
('the Group')

Trading Update

GLI Finance today announces a trading update.

Sancus BMS

The Group's core business, Sancus BMS Group Limited ('Sancus BMS'), continues to grow, with revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 ('FY18') expected to be approximately £13 million, representing a 28% increase over the prior year. The Group also generated record loan origination levels in FY18 (approximately £168 million of funding, representing a 21% increase over the prior year).

Sancus Finance Limited ('Sancus Finance'), a subsidiary of the Group which operates its supply chain finance offering in the UK, remains loss making and while its performance improved in 2018, it is behind management's expectations with a forecast operating loss of £1 million. The Group believes the market for supply chain finance has changed significantly, with credit insurers reducing appetite to write cover and increasing premiums markedly. In light of this, and recognising the difficult market conditions facing supply chain finance more generally, the Group has taken the decision to close its supply chain finance offering. The Group also has a £1.1 million exposure to a supply chain finance borrower which recently went into administration and the Group will prudently recognise a provision in respect of its full exposure in FY18.

Sancus BMS's remaining operations in the UK will continue to provide education funding and asset backed lending. More broadly, the Group remains focussed on the core asset backed lending offering in the 6 jurisdictions in which it operates. Sancus BMS recently surpassed a £1 billion total lending milestone and, with a very strong pipeline and a proprietary electronic platform, the business is well placed to achieve further scale.

Fintech Ventures

The Group also announces that it expects to suffer further material write downs in its Fintech Ventures portfolio. It has recently become apparent that several of the platforms are finding it harder to raise further capital at the valuation levels previously expected. Those that successfully raised further capital in 2018 are better placed to execute on their long-term business plans but this has, in some cases, resulted in a significant dilution for GLI.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

GLI Finance

+44 (0)1534 708900

Andy Whelan

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0)203 100 2000

Chris Clarke
Steve Pearce

Trystan Cullen

Public Relations Adviser

Instinctif Partners

+44 (0)207 457 2020

Tim Linacre

Katie Bairsto

LEI: 213800S2XOO3YSEGCA26

Disclaimer

GLI Finance Limited published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 07:14:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLI FINANCE LTD
02:16aGLI FINANCE : Trading Update
PU
2018GLI FINANCE : Update on FinTech Platform
PU
2018GLI FINANCE : Interim results for the six months to 30 June 2018
PU
2017GLI FINANCE : Annual Report & Accounts & Notice of AGM
PU
2017GLI FINANCE : Annual Report & Accounts, year ended 31.12.16
PU
2017GLI FINANCE : ConsolidatedFinancial Statements year end 31.12.16
PU
2017GLI FINANCE : Further investment in Sancus Isle of Man
PU
2017GLI FINANCE : Trading Update
PU
2017GLI FINANCE : Proposals Re. The SME Loan Fund plc - Update
PU
2017GLI FINANCE LTD : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 14,8 M
EBIT 2018 3,26 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,38%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 45,3 M
Chart GLI FINANCE LTD
Duration : Period :
GLI Finance Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLI FINANCE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,17  GBP
Spread / Average Target 137%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Noel Whelan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Aaron Dene le Cornu Chief Operating Officer
Emma Stubbs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Richard Whittle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLI FINANCE LTD-10.49%59
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.10%7 094
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 689
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP19.11%3 348
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION8.87%2 511
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 223
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.