Global Bio chem Technology : Announcements and Notices - (1)connected Transaction Subscription of New Shares under Specific Mandate;and (2)adjustment to Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds

The Subscription Shares, when allotted and issued, will rank pari passu in all respects among themselves free from all liens, charges, guarantee, adverse interests and adverse claims, and with the Shares in issue on the date of allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares including all dividends declared or payable or distributions made or proposed on or after the date of the Subscription Completion.

Conditions precedent to the Subscription Completion

Subscription Completion is conditional upon fulfilment of the following conditions prior to 4 p.m. on or before the Long Stop Date:

the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange having granted the approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares; the Company having obtained all approvals and/or filings required for the Subscription Shares and other related transaction under the Subscription Agreement in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC involving state-owned enterprises; the Subscription Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder, including the granting of the Specific Mandate for the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares having been approved by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM; the Subscriber having obtained a positive ruling from the Executive for the rebuttal of the presumption that the Subscriber and the holder(s) who hold or deemed to hold 30% or more of the voting rights of the Company are acting in concert under the Takeovers Code; and all the warranties given under the Subscription Agreement remaining true, accurate and not misleading in all material respects from the date of the Subscription Agreement up to Subscription Completion.

If the Company cannot fulfil any of the above conditions precedent, the Company shall serve a written notice to inform the Subscriber. The Subscriber may at its absolute discretion waive condition precedent (e) above. In the event that any of the conditions of the Subscription is not fulfilled or waived on or prior to 4 p.m. on or before the Long Stop Date (or such later date as may be agreed between the Company and the Subscriber in writing), the Subscription Agreement will terminate and all obligations of the Company and the Subscriber under the Subscription Agreement shall cease and determine and neither the Company nor the Subscriber shall have any claim against the other in respect of any matter arising out of or in connection with the Subscription Agreement except for any antecedent breach of any obligation and any liabilities under the Subscription Agreement.