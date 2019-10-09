Global Bio chem Technology : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction Resumption of Properties

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE PROPERTIES

According to the unaudited management accounts of Changchun JBT, the book value of the Properties was RMB45.00 million (equivalent to approximately HK$51.14 million) as at 30 June 2019.

According to the valuation report issued by an independent valuer on 29 September 2019, the appraised value of the Properties as at 23 June 2019 was approximately RMB59.13 million (equivalent to approximately HK$67.19 million).

FINANCIAL EFFECT OF THE RESUMPTION

Subject to final audit, the estimated net gain arising from the Resumption is expected to be about RMB13.90 million. Such gain has been determined by reference to (i) the difference between the compensation under the Land and Property Resumption Agreements and the book value of the Properties as at 30 June 2019; and (ii) the estimated legal and other professional costs and expenses to be incurred by the Company in respect of the Resumption.

It is intended that the net compensation from the Resumption will be used by the Group for repayment of trade and other payables of the Group's PRC subsidiaries and other operational expenses of the Group.

R E A S O N S F O R A N D B E N E F I T S O F T H E E N T E R I N G I N T O T H E L A N D A N D PROPERTY RESUMPTION AGREEMENTS

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 13 January 2014 and the joint announcement of the Company and Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited dated 14 April 2016, in response to the call of the local government to industrial companies to move their factories away from the central districts of Changchun which has been developed rapidly, the Group has planned to relocate all the production facilities of its subsidiaries in Changchun, the PRC from Luyuan District in Changchun to Xinglongshan in Changchun. As such, the production facilities of the Group in Luyuan District have no longer been used by the Group. As the resumption of land in Luyuan District as a whole involves pieces of land owned by various parties in which the Group forms part of them, the resumption has to be carried out in stages. Pursuant to the decision of 長春市綠園區人民政府 (Changchun City Luyuan District People's Government*) to resume certain land in Luyuan District, Changchun City, the PRC for development purpose, the Changchung Housing Requisition Office was appointed to resume the Properties held by Changchun JBT. It is in the interest of the Group to cooperate with the government's resumption and development plan after taking in account (i) the Properties form non-core assets of the Group and are currently left idle; (ii) the Resumption would enable the Group to realise the value of the Properties and generate additional funds for use as the Group's general working capital; and (iii) the Resumption is part of the resumption of the whole site area of the Group's production site in Luyuan District of which the Group has been negotiating with the local government and other relevant governmental bodies to speed up the resumption process so that the Group could obtain the necessary funding for the relocation of the production facilities to Xinglongshan.