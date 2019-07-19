Log in
GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD

(0809)
Global Bio chem Technology : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

07/19/2019 | 06:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

大 成 生 化 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00809)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company has been halted on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with effect from 19 July 2019 at 3:03 p.m. pending the release of an announcement in relation to the subscription of shares of the Company which constitutes inside information of the Company.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the board

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Yuan Weisen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Yuan Weisen, Mr. Zhang Zihua and Mr. Liu Shuhang; one non-executive director, namely, Ms. Liang Wanpeng; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Ng Kwok Pong, Mr. Yeung Kit Lam and Mr. Zhao Jin.

*  For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:14:05 UTC
